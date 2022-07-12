All lanes of northbound State Route 509 just south of South Cloverdale Street were closed Tuesday morning, July 12, 2022 due to a nearby, large residential fire, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced.
UPDATE July 12, 12:30 p.m.: All lanes of northbound SR 509 just south of South Cloverdale Street have reopened.
The house fire was at 10485 8th Ave South (map below), and it the dispatch went out at around 9:44 a.m.
King County Fire District #2, Medic One, Tukwila Fire, Puget Sound RFA, Skyway Fire, Port of Seattle Airport Engine & Crash Truck and other agencies all responded to the large blaze.
VIDEO
Courtesy KING5 comes this aerial view of the fire, showing why it’s been so difficult to fight (look at how many junked cars are parked there!):
DISPATCH: Residential Structure Fire @ 10485 8TH AVE S, SEATTLE.
Responding Dept: Burien
— South King County Fire Dispatches (@SKCFDispatches) July 12, 2022
Efforts continue in knocking down a residential fire. Please avoid the area as crews are working hard! State patrol has Hwy 509 temporarily closed as well. No injuries to report. 🚒 pic.twitter.com/0ZvIB34cA3
— King County Fire District #2 (@KingCountyFire2) July 12, 2022
@SeattleFire Something big burning down by Duane’s garden patch. Big pieces of burning material catching the median on fire. People stopping to put out, now a wreck. pic.twitter.com/2HmYvmpznA
— Michele (@BurienWino) July 12, 2022
King County Fire District #2, Puget Sound Fire, Renton RFA, Tukwila FD, and KCFD 20 responded to a house fire in the 10400 block of 8th Avenue South. Firefighters have extinguished the main body of fire. pic.twitter.com/e1vo1JpVC0
— ZONE3PIOs (@ZONE3PIOs) July 12, 2022
— WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) July 12, 2022
— David S. Hogan (@davidscotthogan) July 12, 2022
— Andy Wright is up at Sunbreak (@Cr0ssbow) July 12, 2022
A portion of 8th Avenue South in Burien is closed are crews work to extinguish a fire. pic.twitter.com/0aprdRy6vs
— Natalie Swaby (@NSwabyKing5) July 12, 2022
— ach (@Tolya_WA) July 12, 2022
— KING 5 News (@KING5Seattle) July 12, 2022
— KOMO News (@komonews) July 12, 2022