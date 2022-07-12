All lanes of northbound State Route 509 just south of South Cloverdale Street were closed Tuesday morning, July 12, 2022 due to a nearby, large residential fire, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced.

UPDATE July 12, 12:30 p.m. : All lanes of northbound SR 509 just south of South Cloverdale Street have reopened.

The house fire was at 10485 8th Ave South (map below), and it the dispatch went out at around 9:44 a.m.

King County Fire District #2, Medic One, Tukwila Fire, Puget Sound RFA, Skyway Fire, Port of Seattle Airport Engine & Crash Truck and other agencies all responded to the large blaze.

VIDEO

Courtesy KING5 comes this aerial view of the fire, showing why it’s been so difficult to fight (look at how many junked cars are parked there!):