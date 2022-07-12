The League of Women Voters of Seattle-King County will be holding a Candidate Forum for King County Prosecutor on Thursday, July 21, 2022, starting at 7 p.m.

The event will be held at the Renton Civic Theatre, as well as be live-streamed on YouTube.

Confirmed candidates include Jim Ferrell and Leesa Manion.

Who gets charged with a crime? What charges should be filed? How much time should they serve? Prosecutors make these decisions in our name, the People of Washington. Come learn what the candidates for prosecutor stand for so you can vote for what you value. Voters can ask questions both in-person and via online comments.

WHEN: Thursday, July 21, 7:00 p.m., Open to all ages. Registration not required. WHERE: Renton Civic Theatre, 507 S 3rd St, Renton, WA 98057 , Doors open at 6:30 p.m. NOTE: Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test required, masks preferred Livestream at LWVSKC YouTube Channel Moderator: Judge Dean S. Lum, recently retired from King County Superior Court 2022 King County Prosecutor Candidates: Jim Ferrell, Leesa Manion



About LWV of Seattle-King County

Empowering Voters. Defending Democracy. | Founded in 1921, the League of Women Voters of Seattle-King County is a nonprofit, nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.