White Center Library Guild’s annual Sidewalk Sale will be this coming Friday & Sunday, July 15 & 17, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the White Center Library.

Books and gently used household treasures galore will be for sale at great prices.

All proceeds will benefit White Center Library programs.

NOTE: They will not be open on Saturday, July 16.

The White Center Library is located at 1409 SW 107th Street: