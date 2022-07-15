It’ll be Comedy Night at the Burien Elks this Saturday, July 16, 2022, starting with a taco bar opening at 6 p.m. and the laughs starting at 7:30 p.m.

“Join us for an evening of fun! Will have a taco bar from 6-7:30 p.m., followed by an all headliner Comedy Show.

“This event is open to the public as we are hosting a membership drive price 27.50 pp link for tickets.”

If you’ve ever wanted to know what the Elks are all about here is your chance.

Burien Elks Lodge #2143 in Burien Washington is a fraternal and charitable organization with a 63-year history. We are a volunteer organization with many opportunities to serve and make a difference. We proudly support veterans, youth and children projects work together for the good of our members and give back to Burien community.

Burien Elks is located at 14008 1st Ave South: