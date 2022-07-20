REMINDER : Together with the regional Shakespeare company Greenstage, Burien Arts will be bringing Shakespeare in the Park back to Burien for two performances, starting this Saturday, July 23, 2022:

Saturday, July 23 , from 7-9 p.m.: Henry V Saturday, July 30 , from 7-9 p.m.: Pericles, Prince of Tyre



Performances will be at Dottie Harper Park (map below) and will be FREE.

There is ample parking, as well as restrooms at the neighboring Burien Community Center.

“Bring your folding camp chair and picnic.”

Notes on the Plays:

King Henry V

Now past his partying days, Prince Hal, now King Henry V, is turning out to be a better king than anyone expected. After an insult from the French Dauphin, Henry invades France to claim the throne he thinks should be his. He nips an assassination plot in the bud, makes stirring speeches, and wins battles against the odds. In the end, he woos and marries the Princess of France, linking the two countries together in peace. Pericles, Prince of Tyre

After discovering a dark secret, Pericles, Prince of Tyre, finds himself in danger. Fleeing his country, he embarks on an epic journey. Along the way, he wins a jousting contest and marries a princess. Once it is safe to return home, he sets sail with his now pregnant wife. She seems to die in childbirth on the ship and her casket is put out to sea. Pericles leaves the newborn with friends, who prove unworthy of his trust, and returns home alone to claim his throne. Despairing and battered by life, Pericles finally finds his daughter and reunites with the wife he had thought was dead.



Dottie Harper Park is located at 421 SW 146th Street: