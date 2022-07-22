This weekend’s DubSea Fish Stick baseball games will be lively and entertaining, as they will consist of an intrasquad game against the “Seal Slingers” following modified “Banana Ball” rules originally created by the Savanna Bananas.

As many readers will recall, the “Seal Slingers” will be representing the rejected new name of this team, which was formerly the Highline Bears. The team was originally founded in 2015 and was rebranded as the Dub Sea Fish Sticks in 2021 after a naming contest and public vote. The team hosts college players from around the country for the months of June, July and the first week in August, and prides itself on being community focused offering fun, affordable family entertainment all summer long.

The Fish Sticks are in first place in their division, with a 10-7 record:

Games will be played at Mel Olsen Stadium at Steve Cox Memorial Field (map below) on Friday night, July 22, and Saturday night, July 23:

Friday, Jul 22, 2022, 7:05 p.m.: DubSea Seal Slingers vs DubSea Fish Sticks: GET TICKETS HERE Saturday, Jul 23, 2022, 6:05 p.m.: DubSea Seal Slingers vs DubSea Fish Sticks: GET TICKETS HERE



“Who will win – Seal Slingers or Fish Sticks? Let’s have some fun!”

Below are the modified “Banana Ball” rules, which should make for a fun, lively game:

More info here: https://gofishsticks.com