This Sunday, July 24, 2022, participants in the Burien Arts Association’s free online art class will be constructing bookmarks using basic monoprinting techniques.

Bring extra supplies to make some extra for your friends!

Jeanne Salter will be driving on this fun, colorful, and print-tastic adventure. Bring your ideas, your imaginations, and your willingness to get a lil’ messy!

All ages are encouraged to join. Tune-in for some good crafts!

Supplies to have ready for class:

Sturdy paper Acrylic paint A thick piece of plastic (Ziplock bag or thick plastic bag) Sponge brush or paint brush Scissors Tape Hole punch Ribbon



To participate, log on Sunday, July 24 at 3 p.m. to

To preregister, use the same website.

The free online classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, 4Culture, ARTSWA and the City of Burien.