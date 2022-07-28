With high temperatures expected to reach the mid-90’s throughout the weekend and with extremely dry conditions, King County Fire Marshal Chris Ricketts issued a Stage 1 fire safety burn ban for the unincorporated areas, starting Friday, 29, 2022.

The ban will remain in effect until further notice.

The Stage 1 fire safety burn ban – which is being issued in coordination with the King County Fire Chiefs Association – applies to all outdoor burning, except for barbecues and small recreational fires in established fire pits at approved campgrounds or private property with the owner’s permission.

“Extreme heat and especially dry conditions have increased the risk of wildfire dramatically,” Ricketts says. “People in both rural and urban unincorporated areas need to be careful and use caution.”

Recreational fires still pose a risk, so their use shall be limited and respected accordingly.

Approved Recreational Burn Requirements:

Firewood shall be seasoned and dry. Be built in a metal or concrete fire pit, such as those typically found in designated campgrounds; and not be used as debris disposal. Grow no larger than 3 feet in diameter. Be in a clear spot free from any vegetation for at least 10 feet in a horizontal direction, including at least 25 feet away from any structure and allow 20-foot vertical clearance from overhanging branches. Recreational fires shall be attended at all times by an alert individual and equipment capable of extinguishing the fire with a shovel and a 5-gallon bucket of water or with a connected and charged water hose. Completely extinguish campfires by pouring water or moist soil in them and stirring with a shovel until all parts are cool to the touch. The use of self-contained camp stoves is encouraged as an alternative. No burning when winds exceed 15 mph.



If your property is inside city limits, residents must contact their local jurisdiction for their requirements.

This ban remains in effect until further notice.