At this Sunday’s free online art class hosted by the Burien Arts Association, teaching artist Naomi Benson of Gnome Grown Art will be guiding participants through how to paint a beach sunset using tempera paint. Learn how the sun reflects color off the water and clouds for a beautiful picture!

Fun facts will be shared!!

This class is designed for kids but all ages are encouraged to join. Tune-in for some good crafts and tempera painting!

Supplies to have ready for class:

Tempera paint—suggested colors: green, brown, blue, white, yellow and red White paper Water Brushes Paper towels Optional: Masking tape to create clean border



To participate, log on Sunday, July 31 at 3 p.m. to

To preregister, use the same website.

The free online classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, 4Culture, ARTSWA and the City of Burien.