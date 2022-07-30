The DubSea Fish Sticks summer collegiate baseball team is wrapping up its season with two final home games at Mel Olson Stadium this weekend – on Saturday evening, July 30 at 6:05 p.m. and Sunday afternoon, July 31 at 1 p.m.

On Saturday, the team will be running a “Christmas in July” theme with Christmas décor, songs and players wearing iced out jerseys. The team is donating $5 of every ticket sold to the White Center Food Bank, who will also be running a 50/50 raffle at the event.

On Sunday, the team will host its final game of the 2022 inaugural season beginning at 1:05 p.m. Fan appreciation day will feature special give-a-ways, fun between inning promotions and the last chance for a fan to roll giant dice for a chance to win $50,000 from Burien Chevrolet.

The summer collegiate baseball team recruits players from colleges across the country to come and play for the months of June and July. The 2022 summer roster is compiled of players from twenty-six different colleges. The players report in late May and play with the team to hone their skills and hope to one day play professionally.

You can purchase tickets and find more information on the Fish Sticks at:

Photos courtesy Robby Mullikin.