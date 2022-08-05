SPONSORED :

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding an Open House in Des Moines this weekend.

This is a lovely North-Hill home tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac looking for a new story.

Original owner, 1st time on market with loads of opportunity for a lucky buyer.

Hardwoods throughout main hidden under carpet for years will gleam like new again.

Bright & open living room w/ fireplace.

Large eat-in kitchen that opens up to a spacious deck and fenced pvt backyard.

3 beds & bath up and additional family room w/ fireplace and bar downstairs.

Utility/storage & laundry room w/ half bath as well as a flex/work from home space room off the garage.

Freshly painted w/ all new baseboard trim just ready for some upgrades.

Location is a dream. Walk to North Hill primary school as well as Puget Sound & the vibrant Des Moines waterfront.

Close to light-rail & freeways.

WHEN:

Saturday, Aug. 6: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7: Noon – 3 p.m.



WHERE: 20222 5th Avenue S., Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $589,000 MLS Number: 1970103 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1.5 Year built: 1962 Approx. House SqFt: 1,740 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 5,375 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Refrigerator Washer



PHOTOS:

MAP:

