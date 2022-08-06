This Sunday Aug. 7, 2022, teaching artist Jeanne Salter will be showing participants in the Burien Arts Association’s free online art class how to create an abstract masterpiece with acrylic paint!

Bring your ideas, your imaginations, and your willingness to get a lil’ painterly!

This class is designed for kids but all ages are encouraged to join.

Supplies to have ready for class:

Six paint colors Six small disposable cups One large disposable cup Six stir sticks One canvas hard board or sturdy cardboard White PVA glue Newspaper for covering the work surface Plastic bag for placing the finished piece to dry



To participate, log on this Sunday, Aug. 7 at 3 p.m. to

To preregister, use the same website.

The free online classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, 4Culture, ARTSWA and the City of Burien.

