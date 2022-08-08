Moana’s adventures will come to life onstage Aug. 26-28, 2022 as Hi-Liners Musical Theatre presents “Moana JR.,” a musical adaptation of the hit Disney animated film, with music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa’i and Mark Mancina.

“Moana JR.” is a heartwarming coming-of-age story that follows the strong-willed Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village of Motonui in search of the legendary demigod Maui and discover the truth about her heritage.

Based on the beliefs and cultures of the people of the Pacific Islands, “Moana JR.” was developed in collaboration with an Oceanic Trust – a group of anthropologists, cultural practitioners, historians, linguists, and choreographers from the Pacific Islands. The same respect and attention to detail used to develop the film was carried forward in the creation of this stage adaption.

To maintain authenticity, Hi-Liners enlisted the help of Kumu Hula Mokihana Melendez of Halau Hula Ka Lei Mokihana I Ka Ua Noe to serve as choreographer and cultural consultant. This experience provided an opportunity for the cast of 23 – ranging from ages 4 through 17 – to learn about Polynesian culture and the languages used in the songs such as Samoan and Tokelauan, as well as the many forms of dance, like ancient and modern Hula, Tahitian and Maori.

“We’re honored to be working with Kumu Hula Mokihana and her assistant, Makana, who are bringing such a sense of love and family into the rehearsal hall. We can’t wait to bring all of this aloha and ‘ohana to the Highline PAC to share with our community,” said Kathleen Edwards, Hi-Liners artistic director.

The show runs Friday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 28 at 3 p.m. at Highline Performing Arts Center, 401 S. 152nd Street in Burien (map below). It is open to all ages and tickets are available now at www.hi-liners.org.

Hi-Liners Musical Theatre is a nonprofit organization established in 1966 that provides musical theatre productions and performing arts classes, workshops and camps for students ages 3 and up in South King County communities. For more information, visit www.hi-liners.org.

EDITOR’S NOTE : Since South King Media’s inception in 2007, we have provided tens of thousands of dollars worth of FREE promotional and marketing services to local nonprofits and organizations. If you’re part of a nonprofit and have a fundraiser event or other news, please email details to [email protected]. Thanks!