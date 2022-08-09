Organizers behind Burien’s New Start Community Garden/Shark Garden are asking for the public’s help to win $66,000 in King County funding for next year as part of the Participatory Budget for the White Center and North Highline area.

But act fast – the deadline to vote is Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.

“You just need to cast your vote for our project called “Green Education – New Start” on their voting site,” they said. “You just enter your name and phone number and they will send you a confirmation code to your phone to prove that you are not a robot.”

Email is not required.

“Then you can vote for us and other service programs in our community. We REALLY appreciate your help to keep us going!”

Anyone aged 12 and above can vote if they live, play, work, or play in this area.

“Please take a short minute to help keep us going for next year and providing even more free classes and events for the public and local students! Tell your friends! Share this post! 😊”

Click below to vote:

