The exchange student program ‘Youth For Understanding’ is looking for host families to host students from all over the world for the upcoming 2022-23 school year.

These students come from countries such as Germany, Vietnam, Chile, Spain, Estonia, Indonesia, Mongolia, Sweden, France, and many others.

Students come for the whole school year to learn about American culture and make life-long connections.

A list of students looking for their host families can be found here:

If you have questions or are interested, please call or text Kristie at 757.439.1407 or email her at [email protected].