Downed wires knocked out power to nearly 200 customers in Burien’s Three Tree Point neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 16, 2022.

A South King Fire Dispatch Tweet that went out at 2:43 p.m. indicated “Downed Wires (Arching, Smoking) @ 17217 SYLVESTER RD SW, NORMANDY PARK.”

Sylvester Road was shut down in that area.

⚡️🔌

DISPATCH: Downed Wires (Arching, Smoking) @ 17217 SYLVESTER RD SW, NORMANDY PARK. Responding Dept: Burien

Unit(s): E328#KingCountyFire2 #Burien — South King County Fire Dispatches (@SKCFDispatches) August 16, 2022

Seattle City Light said the outage started at 2:32 p.m.

Estimated restoration time is 8:20 p.m.

It is unknown at this time what caused this incident, but we are also aware that Comcast internet service is down in the same area.

As we learn more about this incident, we’ll update this post.