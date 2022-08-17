SPONSORED :

Come play and explore in the Community School of West Seattle outdoor spaces on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.

This event will run from 10–11:30 a.m. at the school’s campus (map below).

There will be opportunities to visit with our fabulous Early Childhood Educators and possibly a chance to come inside and see our classrooms.

This is open to all former, current, future and prospected CSWS families.

Attending adults are responsible for supervising the children in their care. Masks are required.

More info at https://cswsplay.org

Community School of West Seattle is located at 9450 22nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98106: