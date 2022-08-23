Research has shown there is a crucial relationship between nutrition and academic performance, and this school year, all Highline Public Schools students will be able to eat healthy, kid-friendly meals at school at no cost.

Highline Public Schools has been approved for the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program as part of the National School Lunch Program for School Year 2022-23. Under this provision, all enrolled students on campus can receive a no-cost breakfast and lunch each school day.

The district participates in Farm to School by promoting and serving locally-grown foods. This exposes students to a wide variety of fresh fruits and vegetables from local farms and growers.

Highline is one of four school districts in Washington State awarded a Team Nutrition grant to develop new recipes. Staff have worked on recipes for fruit leather, salmon tacos, black bean and cheese pupusas, and huckleberry cornmeal muffins.

Highline menus are planned by a registered dietitian to meet USDA specifications based on the Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

“We’re looking forward to creating some delicious recipes and menus this school year. We’re grateful that every child will be able to eat a balanced breakfast and lunch that will fuel their mind and body for a day of learning,” says Lisa Johnson, Director of Nutrition Services. “No-cost meals allow all students to try new foods and eat together while providing convenience to families.”

Even though meals are at no cost for everyone, some families may be asked to complete an income survey to access other discounts and benefits. Income data allows Highline to maintain state and federal school funding. Highline will share a link to the survey this fall with families. Completing the survey is simple and confidential. There are no citizenship requirements for participation in federal Child Nutrition Programs, and immigration status is not requested or disclosed.