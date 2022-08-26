SPONSORED :

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding five Open Houses this weekend – in Federal Way, Seattle, Des Moines and Burien.

The first Open House is a delightful 3 bedroom/1.5 bath rambler tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac:

Spacious lot with a private backyard awaiting pets, play, barbecues and gardening.

Close to Steel Lake, parks, schools, shopping, dining, transit and easy freeway access.

Inside boasts new paint, updated windows, remodeled 1/2 bath, gas furnace, new electrical panel, gleaming refinished hardwood floors and new trim throughout!

Enjoy the warmth of a wood burning fireplace, the large deck and an over-sized two car garage.

All appliances stay with this one level, easy living, move-in-ready home!

WHEN:

Saturday, Aug. 27: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28: Noon – 2 p.m.



WHERE: 2023 S. 301st Place, Federal Way, WA 98003 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $499,000 MLS Number: 1986941 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1.5 Year built: 1968 Approx. House SqFt: 1,120 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 7,668 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Refrigerator Washer



VIDEO TOUR:

PHOTOS:

MAP:

Next up is an Arbor Heights custom-built Roman Brick Rancher, ready for you to move right in OR update & potentially add 2nd story for Puget Sound/Olympic Mtns/Sunset views:

LOCATION: unique block of similarly-valued homes.

Cherish the deep front yard & there is even space for a big garden in the fenced backyard BOTH areas graced by artistic rockeries & mature plant specimens.

MAIN FLOOR: solid-wood floors in living/dining/hall & 2 bedrooms. Even a brick fireplace & spacious utility room with storage.

BASEMENT: 2 bedrooms, work area, 3/4 bath, all with windows, separate entrance (potential Short-Term Rental??).

Garage/Carport/Covered Patio+Deep Driveway. Metro Bus stop/1 block.

Enjoy closeness to Lincoln Park & all of West Seattle’s amenities.

WHEN:

Friday, Aug. 26: 5 – 7 p.m.



WHERE: 9848 40th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98136 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $800,000 MLS Number: 1979394 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 1.75 Year built: 1950 Approx. House SqFt: 1,740 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 8,618 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Microwave Refrigerator Washer



PHOTOS:

MAP:

The next Open House is a lovely North Hill home tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac looking for a new story:

Original owner, 1st time on market with loads of opportunity for a lucky buyer.

Hardwoods throughout main hidden under carpet for years will gleam like new again.

Bright & open living room w/ fireplace.

Large eat-in kitchen that opens up to a spacious deck and fenced pvt backyard.

3 beds & bath up and additional family room w/ fireplace and bar downstairs.

Utility/storage & laundry room w/ half bath as well as a flex/work from home space room off the garage.

Freshly painted w/ all new baseboard trim just ready for some upgrades.

Location is a dream. Walk to North Hill primary school as well as Puget Sound & the vibrant Des Moines waterfront.

Close to light-rail & freeways.

WHEN:

Sunday, Aug. 28: Noon – 3 p.m.



WHERE: 20222 5th Avenue S., Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $575,000 MLS Number: 1970103 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1.5 Year built: 1962 Approx. House SqFt: 1,740 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 5,375 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Refrigerator Washer



PHOTOS:

MAP:

The next home has sweeping sound and mountain views!

This 2760sq. ft. 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom house has it all.

Great room style, kitchen, dining and family rooms flow together over beautiful hardwood floors and capture the incredible views.

The formal dining room and formal living room are adjacent to the great room giving an extraordinarily rare opportunity for large gatherings or formal entertaining!

Large entertainment size view deck lets the party flow outside.

The primary suite is the epitome of comfort and style with a 5 piece bathroom and private deck.

Large bonus room that can be used for most anything.

Close to freeways, shops, restaurants, and entertainment make this is a commuter’s dream.

WHEN:

Saturday, Aug. 27: 1 – 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28: 1 – 3 p.m.



WHERE: 28037 13th Avenue S., Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $825,000 MLS Number: 1984708 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3 Year built: 1998 Approx. House SqFt: 2,760 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 13,068 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Microwave Refrigerator Washer



PHOTOS:

MAP:

The final Open House has a private drive & gated entry, and is the perfect welcome to this secluded, 3 bedroom Seahurst rambler with an EXTRA PARCEL for RV parking, entertaining or potential build:

Landscaped pathway w/roses leads to front door & open concept living space w/updated finishes. Kitchen features granite counters, soft close cupboards & drawers, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash & eating space.

Eight foot sliders off of dining area open to the spacious patio.

Patio extends to crushed rock pathways & seating areas for gatherings around the fire.

Large garage for projects or storage. Entirely fenced for your loved ones-humans & furry.

Just one block from Seahurst Elementary and within walking distance to Olde Burien, Seahurst Park, & Lake Burien Park.

WHEN:

Friday, Aug. 26: 3 – 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.



WHERE: 1229 SW 146th Street, Burien, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $699,000 MLS Number: 1988045 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1.75 Year built: 1982 Approx. House SqFt: 1,170 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 5,400 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Microwave Refrigerator Washer



PHOTOS:

MAP:

