All are invited to learn more about the Highline Public Schools Bond on the Nov. 1, 2022 ballot at an upcoming community information meeting.

See the school designs for Evergreen High School, Tyee High School and Pacific Middle School.

“Attend a community information meeting, so you can be an informed community member and voter.”

2022 BOND – COMMUNITY FORUMS:

Thursday, Sept. 15, 6:00-7:00 P.M.: Tyee High School Library, 4424 S 188th Street, SeaTac Tuesday, Sept. 20, 6:00-7:00 P.M.: Evergreen High School Library, 830 SW 116th Street, Seattle Thursday, Sept. 22, 6:00-7:00 P.M.: Pacific Middle School Library, 22705 24th Avenue S, Des Moines

