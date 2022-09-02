Burien’s Shark Garden will be holding its Fall Open House on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, from Noon – 3 p.m.

“Join us!”

Activies will include:

Plant Sale Bake Sale Fundraiser Art Music Community Fair



According to their website:

“The Shark Garden was founded in the spring of 2015 by volunteers and the Community Advisory Board for New Start High School. New Start is a Highline District magnet school for at risk teens. The garden was originally set up to support the program Youth Works, which gives students an entry into the work force, skills training, as well as the opportunity for credit recovery. In the summer of 2015, nearly 30 high school students began construction on the garden, using almost entirely donated materials. The small budget available went to buying enriched garden soil for the new beds. The students built a shed, compost bins, beds, and paths and then planted them with donated fruit trees, vegetables, and flowers. By the season’s end the garden had produced enough vegetables to donate over 100 pounds of food to the White Center Food Bank. With the help of tireless volunteers, donors, and summer program staff, the garden sprang to life.”

For more info, email [email protected], or visit https://sharkgarden.org.

The Shark Garden is located at New Start High School, 614 SW 120th Street: