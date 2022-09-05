A ‘7 Stories’ Storytelling Workshop with Paul Currington will be held this Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Highline Heritage Museum in Burien.

Learn some tricks of the trade, sign up and attend this FREE workshop with Paul Currington.

Paul hosts and produces Fresh Ground Stories, Seattle’s longest-running storytelling open mic. He spent 13 years as a standup comedian. He now stays close to home telling stories and helping others learn how to tell their own. He loves introducing people to the art of personal storytelling and how it can change lives. Every now and then you may hear him on NPR.

The next ‘7 Stories’ event will be held on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, starting at 7 p.m. at the museum.

Who hasn’t been captivated by a powerful or funny story? 7 STORIES is a night of such storytelling – to build community, empathy, and celebrate our diversity.

Each 7 STORIES night will have a theme and storytellers sign up and are selected in advance. Real stories are mesmerizing and raw. This is not a theatrical performance, but true life stories from your friends, acquaintances, or someone you have never met. Don’t think fables, ghost or children’s stories…these stories are told from the heart. The program will be introduced by our host for the evening, with a short bio of each storyteller.

More info, including registration, is at:

The Highline Heritage Museum is located at 819 SW 152nd Street:

EDITOR’S NOTE : Since South King Media’s inception in 2007, we have provided tens of thousands of dollars worth of FREE promotional and marketing services to local nonprofits and organizations. If you’re part of a nonprofit and have a fundraiser event or other news, please email details to [email protected]. Thanks!