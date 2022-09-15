Burien’s Environmental Science Center’s new Volunteer orientation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, from 10 – 11 a.m.

“Join us for a VIRTUAL, one-hour info session about the various volunteer opportunities at the Environmental Science Center,” organizers said. “Learn about ESC history, what opportunities are available, and requirements to join our team.”

The online link will be sent one week before the meeting time.

Registration is required in order to have the link emailed to you.

Children ages 10-14 need an adult present during orientation and volunteer hours.

This program is FREE with required registration at:

https://secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/NgOSDB-792ymM2Dhk9NgjA

The Environmental Science Center is located at 2220 SW Seahurst Park Road:

