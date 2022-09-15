REMINDER : This Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, the City of Burien and Discover Burien will mark their second year of bringing neighbors together to celebrate National Welcoming Week (Sept. 9-18) with a day of community connection, play, and celebration!

This free, open event will run this Saturday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Town Square Park, and will feature:

Come play with us! The Highline Heritage Museum will offer an array of multicultural games from around the world, including a fun hour of Loteria. Burien Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services will also have a variety of games for kids and kids at heart can use.

Dance and music! Enjoy the sights and sounds of dance performances and music to celebrate Cherished Traditions that reflect our community's cultural heritage.

Enjoy Burien's foodie paradise! Burien restaurants represent cuisines from around the world. Some highlights from small, local restaurants will be available for purchase.

More info here: https://www.burienwa.gov/news_events/featured_events/welcoming_burien

WHAT: Welcoming Burien event WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. WHERE: Town Square Park, 480 SW 152nd Street: