Available Now: full-time position for OFFICE AND LEGAL ASSISTANT at a busy and growing law firm. Areas of practice include estate planning, probate, elder law, real estate, and general business.

Our firm is located on California Avenue in West Seattle. The OFFICE AND LEGAL ASSISTANT will join a current team of four attorneys and two support staff.

Preferred Qualifications:

Previous experience in an office setting Ability to multi-task, and employ exceptional organization skills, with a keen focus on details Proficiency with Microsoft Suite and Adobe Reader, and open to learning other tools Ability to maintain professionalism in communication and interaction with staff and clients, with patience, respect, grace, and empathy Comfort with writing and use of proper grammar Commitment to preserving client privacy and confidentiality, complying with the rules of professional conduct, and facilitating all necessary to maintain security in company operations. Bachelor of Art Degree or Associate Degree General understanding of information technology and social media Experience with case or other scheduling management software highly desirable Comfort taking initiative in identifying and completing necessary tasks Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and willingness to take preventive measures as requested Primary duties:



The position of OFFICE AND LEGAL ASSISTANT requires the ability and willingness to be flexible and efficient in busy times, and to work independently in slower times.

The OLA is the first point of contact, in person and by phone, with clients. This position additionally manages scheduling, client intake, invoicing, client and business files, building issues, and other duties as assigned including filing documents for state and court, managing documents for county recording, and more. Position allows opportunity for growth.

Regular business hours are 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., M-F. Position offers Paid Time Off (PTO), medical, dental, and participation in retirement plan when eligible. This position requires in office presence.

Salary is paid twice per month.

Please send your resumé and a one-page cover letter or letter of interest to [email protected] with “OFFICE AND LEGAL ASSISTANT” in the subject line.

We look forward to hearing from you.

