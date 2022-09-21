SPONSORED :

REMINDER : Local real estate and lending professionals Jeannet Gil of CrossCountry Mortgage and Lacey Kelly of Century 21 Realty will host a free real estate meet and greet event this Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, from 1 – 3 p.m. at the Burien Community Center.

Our local real estate market has experienced many changes in the last few years, which inspires so many questions. If you are seeking an efficient way to find answers, talking to a real estate or home loan professional in person, with no obligation is a smart choice.

That’s just the idea behind this upcoming “Meet and Greet’ event hosted by Jeannet Gil, lender, and Lacey Kelly, Realtor.

The event is free and will include lunch and non-alcoholic drinks.

The two will answer questions about Buying, Selling or refinancing in this dynamic market.

As 15-year veteran lender, Jeannet says:

“My goal is to provide you with valuable mortgage lending information so you can make an informed decision.”

Along with a host of programs available including conventional, jumbo, FHA, USDA, and VA, she is equally well versed in “Down Payment Assistance Programs available.” She believes that “Communication promotes confidence, and I want you to feel confident in your mortgage experience at every turn.”

Realtor Lacey Kelly is a full time broker with Century 21, serving clients from Snohomish County to Pierce, Pierce to Mason County and all the way in between. She is a dedicated mama of 3 boys and her mission is is to treat every client’s goal and investments as her own. Her goal for the future is to continue to cultivate the relationships that have already existed, all the while, growing new relationships and becoming a resource for many clients and agents alike.

She and Jeannet have worked together for over 10 years serving clients and have taught numerous seminars about home financing.

The event is designed to be a no pressure opportunity for face -to-face interaction with a realtor and a lender. It is open to anyone who has questions or would like information in an efficient and reliable format. Should you desire a free consultation, they would be delighted to oblige, but your attendance will not land you on a marketing list unless you request just that. What you will receive, along with valuable insights, is a raffle entry for a fabulous gift basket an added “thank you” just for attending.

Register today and be sure to tell your family and friends who may be interested. Knowledge is power.

Come get “powered up”!

Here’s what to expect:

A Loan Officer with CrossCountry Mortgage & a Real Estate Agent with Century 21 will answer questions you may have regarding Buying, Selling or Refinancing. Enjoy a FREE Lunch, Desert & Beverage (Non-Alcoholic) on us. At admission, guests will be entered into a drawing to win a basket full of goodies. Masks not required.



WHEN: Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, 1:00-3:00 p.m. COST: FREE – Admission is Complimentary! FOR MORE INFO: Jeannet Gil: https://crosscountrymortgage.com/Jeannet-Gil-Team/Jeannet-Gil/ Lacey Kelly: https://www.century21.com/real-estate-agent/profile/lacey-kelly-P80120682

WHERE: Burien Community Center, 14700 6th Ave SW, Burien, WA 98166 (map below):

