Join Burien’s Environmental Science Center, Mid Sound Fisheries, University of Washington, and author David Williams at Seahurst Park for a watershed stewardship event this Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, from 1–4 p.m.

This is a free event, but registration is required.

Guests will participate in a variety of environmental education activities to supplement the knowledge from David Williams’ new book, Homewaters: A Human and Natural History of Puget Sound, to better connect to Puget Sound.

Meet at ESC at the north end of Seahurst Park.

Follow the gravel path past the restrooms/playground about 0.2 miles. ESC is on the right before the Marine Tech Center. It may take 10 or minutes to get there, depending on parking.



If you have not been to Seahurst Park before, you can find free parking either in the lower parking lot next to the beach, or the upper parking lot which is about a 5-minute walk from the beach. The lower parking lot has limited parking, so leave a few extra minutes to make sure you can park and walk to our meeting location.

Masks are required while indoors at the ESC building.

Contact our Community Engagement Manager for questions at [email protected].

This program is FREE with required registration at:

https://secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/ozBGzXxluPZ0ZTrXFPlwMA

WHAT: Shore Friendly King County Event and Beach Walk WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, from 1 – 4 p.m. WHERE: Environmental Science Center at Seahurst Park: