Senator Karen Keiser, Representative Mia Gregerson, and Representative Tina Orwall would like to meet you at the Boulevard Park Library this coming Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 to hear about your legislative priorities for the upcoming session.

“Due to redistricting, there are many folks that were moved from the 34th legislative district to the 33rd and we can’t wait to get to know everybody in the new parts of our district!” said the three elected officials.

Voters, especially those who have been affected by the district change, will have one such opportunity to meet with all three of their legislative representatives on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Boulevard Park Library in Burien.

The Boulevard Park Library is located at 12015 Roseberg Ave S, Burien, WA 98168:

