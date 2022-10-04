Burien Police Chief Theodore “Ted” Boe has accepted a promotion to serve as Patrol Operations Division Chief for King County Sheriff’s Office, effective Jan. 1, 2023, the City of Burien announced.

The King County Sheriff’s Office contracts its police services with the City of Burien, and Boe has served as Police Chief since April, 2018.

“I want to thank the Burien City Council, leadership team, and community for giving me the opportunity to serve as your police chief,” said Chief Boe. “I believe I am leaving this police department better than I found it; with systems in place that allow for accountability, alignment with best practices, and an openness to exploring innovative ideas to solve problems. I also leave this department staffed by a team of dedicated, compassionate, and highly trained professionals focused on delivering exceptional service to everyone in Burien. I remain humbled by the support this community has offered me during my tenure as your chief. It has been a true honor to serve Burien for the last five years.”

ACTING CHIEF IS CAPT. TODD MORRELL

Burien Police Captain Todd Morrell has assumed the role of Acting Chief while Chief Boe is training at the FBI Academy in Virginia and will continue serving in that role until a new chief is selected. Captain Morrell joined the Burien Police Department on Dec. 1, 2021. Chief Boe has described Captain Morrell as “an exceptional leader” and “a great partner in continuing the Burien Police Department mode of policing in our community.”

The City will partner with the King County Sheriff’s Office to identify a new Chief of Police. The process will commence with King County Sheriff’s Office performing an internal search for qualified candidates that are interested in serving as Chief of Police in Burien. The City will then review the list of candidates provided by King County Sheriff’s Office and commence a public engagement process, which will include obtaining direct input from the community.

“It’s important that the community continues to have a voice in helping shape public safety decisions in Burien. We are looking forward to a public process that helps ensure our next police chief also reflects our community’s values and is set up for success,” said Burien City Manager, Adolfo Bailon.

