A recent IT hacking incident is affecting services at St. Anne Hospital in Burien, officials confirmed on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.

St. Anne is part of Virginia Mason Franciscan Health (VMFH), whose parent company, CommonSpirit Health, was hacked in a recent cyberattack.

The outage has been ongoing since at least Oct. 5, and is affecting all VMFH facilities.

We heard reports from concerned relatives of some patients, including one who said that even the elevators weren’t working, and that patient records and lab results were unavailable as well.

KIRO News reported that some patients say they haven’t been able to access their online charts, and that their appointments have been rescheduled. Doctors are also having difficulty accessing patients’ health records.

“For patients who were scheduled to have procedures soon, there is now a lot of uncertainty,” KIRO said.

“As a precautionary step, we have taken certain IT systems offline, which may include electronic health record (EHR) systems and other systems,” VMFH officials said in a statement. “Our facilities are following existing protocols for system outages and taking steps to minimize the disruption. We take our responsibility to ensure the privacy of our patients and IT security very seriously. As a result of this incident, we have rescheduled some patient appointments.”

The hospital remains open however.

“Virginia Mason Franciscan Health is committed to ensuring patient safety and continues to prioritize patients with the most urgent medical conditions,” VMFH added. “Our hospitals remain open and we encourage anyone experiencing an emergency to seek medical attention immediately. We recognize this is a frustrating time for our patients and staff and appreciate everyone’s patience as we work around the clock to resolve this issue as quickly as possible. We can’t thank our heroic staff enough for their hard work and dedication to continue caring for our patients during this difficult time.”

St. Anne Hospital is located at 16251 Sylvester Road SW in Burien: