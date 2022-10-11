Listen to this article:

SPONSORED :

At Kennedy Catholic High School, we pursue excellence, encounter Christ, and lead with love.

We value diversity, celebrate our wins, and meet each of our students where they are so they can discover who they were always meant to be.

Visit our Open House on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, from 6 – 8 p.m., and see for yourself why we believe your family should be a Lancer family!

RSVP here:

Kennedy Catholic High School is located at 140 S 140th Street, Burien, WA 98168: