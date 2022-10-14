Listen to this article:

Jeanne Salter will be driving on Burien Arts Association’s free online art workshop this Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, where they’ll be using collage to put together beautiful envelopes!

Bring your ideas, some very simple supplies and get ready to get sticky.

Supplies to have ready for class:

Envelopes Glue Various Collage Material—Example items include: colored paper, newspaper, stickers, aluminum foil, paint, scissors, thin cloth



To participate, log on Sunday, October 16 at 3 p.m. to:

To preregister, use the same website.

The free online art classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, 4Culture, ARTSWA and the City of Burien.