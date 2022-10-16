Listen to this article:

Glen Acres Church of Christ is inviting all to a family-friendly Community Hay Day Party on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, from 6 – 8:30 p.m.

There will be Pie Throwing, Pumpkin Bowling, Ball Drop, Cookie Decorating, Face Painting, Jenga, and Corn Hole.

This would be perfect for Kindergarten through Middle School aged kids.

“Hope to see you all there!”

Please RSVP and register here: http://glenacres.org

Glen Acres Church of Christ is located at 11401 10th Ave South, 98168:

