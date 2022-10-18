Listen to this article:

REMINDER : Volunteers are needed for the third annual Green Burien Day, which will be this Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Hilltop Park.

Volunteers are needed to help plant trees and improve the urban forest. Gloves, tools, snacks and water will be provided. No experience needed, just come ready to have fun and learn about this important work!



WHAT: Green Burien Day WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. WHERE: Hilltop Park, 2600 S. 128th Street: