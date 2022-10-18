Listen to this article:

REMINDER: Volunteers are needed for the third annual Green Burien Day, which will be this Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Hilltop Park.

    • Volunteers are needed to help plant trees and improve the urban forest.
    • Gloves, tools, snacks and water will be provided.
    • No experience needed, just come ready to have fun and learn about this important work!

More info here:

WHAT: Green Burien Day

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

WHERE: Hilltop Park, 2600 S. 128th Street: