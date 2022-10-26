Restoration Bible Church in Burien will be holding a Trunk or Treat event for all of the kids in the community this Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

This free, family-friendly event will run from 1 – 3 p.m. at the church, located at 228 S. 128th Street (map below).

