All lanes on northbound SR 509 between S. 128th Street and the First Avenue Bridge have re-opened after being closed due to a fatal car/pedestrian collision on Thursday morning, Oct. 27, 2022.

The collision happened at around 5:30 a.m., and caused closure of all lanes of northbound SR 509 just south of the First Avenue Bridge, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The crash involved a car striking and killing a pedestrian, Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said.

The driver remained at the scene.

All lanes reopened at about 8:40 a.m.

The Washington State Patrol first Tweeted about the crash at around 6:24 a.m. Thursday morning.

CLEAR: All lanes and ramps are back open on northbound SR 509 between South 128th Street and the First Avenue Bridge in #Seattle! The collision scene has cleared. Thank you for your patience.@SDOTtraffic @seattledot pic.twitter.com/n9JnnK4PSV — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) October 27, 2022 #ClosureAlert NB SR 99 just south of the 1st Ave bridge. All lanes are closed due to a fatal car/pedestrian collision. Use alternate routes. More info to come. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) October 27, 2022 On SR 99 northbound at 1st Ave S Bridge there is a collision blocking the 2 right lanes. — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) October 27, 2022 Police are at the scene of a fatality collision at East Marginal Way South and Ellis Avenue South. A motorist struck and killed a pedestrian. Driver remained on scene and police are investigating. Please expect extended traffic closure and avoid the area. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) October 27, 2022