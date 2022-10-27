All lanes on northbound SR 509 between S. 128th Street and the First Avenue Bridge have re-opened after being closed due to a fatal car/pedestrian collision on Thursday morning, Oct. 27, 2022.

The collision happened at around 5:30 a.m., and caused closure of all lanes of northbound SR 509 just south of the First Avenue Bridge, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The crash involved a car striking and killing a pedestrian, Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said.

The driver remained at the scene.

All lanes reopened at about 8:40 a.m.

The Washington State Patrol first Tweeted about the crash at around 6:24 a.m. Thursday morning.