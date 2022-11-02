EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.
Enjoy appetizers, music & local artists, while mingling with your peers and learning how you can get involved with local organizations – like the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce — at @SeattleChamber’s All-Chamber After Hours on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.
This event will run from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the Embassy Suites Seattle Downtown-Pioneer Square (map below).
Pricing:
-
- Member ticket: $25
- Non-member ticket: $35
To request an accommodation or for inquiries about accessibility, please contact Leigh at [email protected].
More info and registration is at: