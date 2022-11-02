St. Francis’ Arts & Crafts Bazaar will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

This great annual event will be held at Unity Place (lower level of the Church) & McClean Family Center (Gym) 15236 21st Av. SW, Burien (map below).

Organizers are looking for Vendors:

Fee & Space: $33.00 for space only or $43.00 for space with a table *. There will be room behind your table for “Free Standing” display boards. We must insist that you use only your own 6×8 space and not extend your merchandise into your neighbors area or in the aisle ways. No large display boards at the end of the banquet table will be allowed. Sellers are responsible for their own table coverings and currency exchange. (* $3.00 credit card fee is included in price.) The buildings will be open for setup at 7:00 a.m. and closed by 5 p.m. Sellers are asked to remain open until 4 p.m. unless sold out.



WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. . WHERE: Unity Place (lower level of the Church) & McClean Family Center (Gym) 15236 21st Ave SW, Burien: