St. Francis’ Arts & Crafts Bazaar will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
This great annual event will be held at Unity Place (lower level of the Church) & McClean Family Center (Gym) 15236 21st Av. SW, Burien (map below).
Organizers are looking for Vendors:
- Fee & Space: $33.00 for space only or $43.00 for space with a table *. There will be room behind your table for “Free Standing” display boards. We must insist that you use only your own 6×8 space and not extend your merchandise into your neighbors area or in the aisle ways. No large display boards at the end of the banquet table will be allowed.
- Sellers are responsible for their own table coverings and currency exchange. (* $3.00 credit card fee is included in price.) The buildings will be open for setup at 7:00 a.m. and closed by 5 p.m. Sellers are asked to remain open until 4 p.m. unless sold out.
