Join the Environmental Science Center at Mary Olson Farm in Auburn on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 for ‘Salmon Fest,’ a brand new family-friendly festival to celebrate the migrating salmon in the Pacific Northwest.

Observe spawning salmon, become a salmon scientist by engaging in water quality testing, create your own salmon crafts, and learn more about the role of salmon in our local ecosystems.

This program is presented in partnership with the White River Valley Museum and Mary Olson Farm.

This program is FREE to attend, and has free parking.

For more information on getting to Mary Olson Farm visit:

WHAT: Salmon Fest WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, from Noon – 2 p.m. WHERE: Mary Olson Farm, 28728 Green River Road, Kent, WA 98030: