SPONSORED :

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding four Open Houses this weekend, in Burien, Federal Way, Normandy Park and SeaTac.

First up – nestled into a private, foliage-filled yard sits an amazing 6-bedroom home in desirable Seahurst:

Beautiful 8,400 sq ft lot offers a serene setting while the home features a spacious floorplan, hardwood floors upstairs, custom stonework throughout, gas fireplace, soapstone kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, radiant heat and whole house water filtration system.

The daylight basement is fully finished w/ a large rec room, kitchenette, three bedrooms and plenty of storage.

Fully fenced yard with two water features, garden boxes, patio and plenty of room for pets and play.

Oversized garage with room for workshop space.

Walking distance to old Burien, restaurants & shopping.

Easy access to parks, beaches, airport and freeways.

WHEN:

Saturday, Nov. 5: 2 – 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.



WHERE: 14629 20th Ave SW, Burien, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $849,950 MLS Number: 2013208 Bedrooms: 6 Bathrooms: 2.5 Year built: 1965 Approx. House SqFt: 2,490 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 8,400 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Microwave Refrigerator Washer



PHOTOS:

MAP:

Next up is a cozy and spacious manufactured home in Camelot Square in Federal Way, an all-ages park located on a dead-end street:

This 2-bedroom home, plus a bonus room, has beautiful laminate and ceramic floors.

The kitchen has an eating area, a pantry, and ample space for storage. Fridge, washer, and dryer are just 1 year old.

Spacious living room with a pellet stove.

Additional storage in shed.

** Brand new TPO roof was installed a week ago! **

New interior and exterior paint.

3 parking spaces right outside the home.

Pet friendly with restrictions.

Clubhouse, common area, playground, recreational area and pool.

It could be you calling this cutie Home Sweet Home!

WHEN:

Sunday, Nov. 6: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.



WHERE: 3001 S. 288th Street #161, Federal Way, WA 98003 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $99,999 MLS Number: 2011847 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1.75



PHOTOS:

MAP:

The next Open House is an elegant Normandy Park home with “Lot A” beach access:

Nestled on a tranquil, private .4 acre cul-de-sac lot, this light filled home features coved ceilings, hardwood floors & impeccable details throughout.

Gourmet kitchen w/stainless appliances, abundance of cabinets & breakfast nook.

Formal living & dining room, family room w/fireplace & office on main floor.

Upstairs enjoy the luxurious primary suite w/5-piece bath & large walk-in closet, 2 guest rms & oversized bonus rm.

Fully fenced yard, w/lg deck & fire-pit are perfect for BBQ’s & entertaining.

Enjoy ‘The Cove’, a private waterfront community club that includes clubhouse, tennis/pickleball courts, walking trails, boat launch & more!

Don’t miss this beautiful move-in ready home!

WHEN:

Saturday, Nov. 5: Noon – 2 p.m.



WHERE: 19210 Normandy Park Drive SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $1,250,000 MLS Number: 2013654 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2.5 Year built: 1990 Approx. House SqFt: 3,250 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 17,252 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Refrigerator Washer



VIDEO TOUR:

PHOTOS:

MAP:

The final Open House is a remarkable New Construction in the heart of SeaTac:

Comes with access to a private beach and lake.

Welcoming floor plan with vaulted ceilings and state of the art features including: stainless steel appliances, waterfall quartz countertops, softclose custom cabinetry, large covered patio for guests, private patio off master bedroom and much more!

Offering an office/den on the main floor, easily transitioning to spare room (full bath on main floor as well).

Large walk-in closet and premier 5-piece master bathroom for a daily luxurious experience.Central air conditioning,

Great proximity to shopping, dining, schools and freeways.

WHEN:

Saturday, Nov. 5: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.



WHERE: 3747 S. 192nd Street, SeaTac, WA 98188 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $1,250,000 MLS Number: 2011981 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3 Year built: 2022 Approx. House SqFt: 3,325 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 9,600 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Microwave Refrigerator



PHOTOS:

MAP:

