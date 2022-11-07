SPONSORED :

REMINDER : Award-winning Larson Medical Aesthetics – led by Margaret Larson, ARNP, MSN, FNP-C – invite you to join them this Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 from 4-6 p.m. to GLAM up your Holidays.

You will enjoy refreshments and a LIVE demo while learning about regenerative aesthetics. Now is the time to prepare for mixing, mingling and being merry in the months to come, while feeling confident presenting your ‘best self.’

Special event pricing, gifts with purchase and expert advice from industry representatives presenting Suneva, QWO, Upneeq, Hydrafacial and Topix will make it easy to achieve impressive results in an affordable manner.

You might even walk away a winner with their scheduled raffle. Bring a friend and you will receive an additional entry to win big!

Larson Family Medicine is celebrating more than 60 years in Burien, as trusted providers of both family medicine and their successful addition of Larson Medical Aesthetics practice. A commitment to safety and providing the most appropriate services for each patient are more important than ever. Larson Medial Aesthetics is proud of their many positive client reviews along with industry awards and recognition for excellence. You can feel confident entrusting your care to their experienced team.

To secure your space for this exciting event simply fill out the RSVP here:

…or call 888-470-1594.

It’s sure to be a relaxing and festive evening filled with holiday warmth and cheer. Don’t miss out, call or click today.

To learn more about Larson Family Medicine & Medical Aesthetics, visit https://LarsonFamilyMedicine.com/

Larson Medical Aesthetics is located at 16122 8th Ave SW:

EDITOR’S NOTE : Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. South King Media also underwrites fundraisers from local nonprofits. To learn more about how your business can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].