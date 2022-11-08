SPONSORED :

The Normandy Park Community Club Holiday Bazaar is a cherished tradition which will return to The Cove on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

They are featuring 100% hand crafted items and are currently accepting vendor applications. Contact the Cove office at 206-242-3778 to apply.

Mark your calendars for this festive event. It is a great opportunity to shop small…we mean really small… and unique. Skip the big box or mega retailers and keep your dollars local.

This year’s event will feature one locally-owned food truck: Cafe de la Loba Coffee & New York Style Dirty Dawgz.

This bazaar is sure to be a winner!

Normandy Park Community Club is located at 1500 SW Shorebrook Drive, Normandy Park WA, 98166: