Both Burien’s Highline High Pirates and Kennedy Catholic High Lancers will be playing in WIAA state football tournament games this coming weekend, and here’s how you can get tickets.

Highline plays Washougal on Friday night, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. Kennedy plays Richland on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 4 p.m.



Both games will be held at Highline Memorial Stadium in Burien.

NOTE: Tickets to these games will NOT be available at the gate – they must be purchased online.

Highline Pirates vs Washougal Panthers

Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, 7 p.m. kickoff

Highline Memorial Stadium

The Pirates are the 8th seed, and will face #9 Washougal.

See the playoff bracket here, and Highline’s roster here.

Kennedy Lancers vs Richland Bombers

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, 4 p.m. kickoff

Highline Memorial Stadium

The Lancers are the 4th seed, and will face #13 seed Richland.

See the playoff bracket here, and Kennedy’s roster here.

Highline Memorial Stadium is located at 400 S. 156th Street: