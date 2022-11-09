Both Burien’s Highline High Pirates and Kennedy Catholic High Lancers will be playing in WIAA state football tournament games this coming weekend, and here’s how you can get tickets.
- Highline plays Washougal on Friday night, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.
- Kennedy plays Richland on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 4 p.m.
Both games will be held at Highline Memorial Stadium in Burien.
NOTE: Tickets to these games will NOT be available at the gate – they must be purchased online.
Highline Pirates vs Washougal Panthers
Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, 7 p.m. kickoff
Highline Memorial Stadium
The Pirates are the 8th seed, and will face #9 Washougal.
GET TICKETS HERE
See the playoff bracket here, and Highline’s roster here.
Kennedy Lancers vs Richland Bombers
Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, 4 p.m. kickoff
Highline Memorial Stadium
The Lancers are the 4th seed, and will face #13 seed Richland.
GET TICKETS HERE
See the playoff bracket here, and Kennedy’s roster here.
Highline Memorial Stadium is located at 400 S. 156th Street: