Initial election returns are in, and with 66 percent voting in favor, it appears that the Highline Public Schools bond will pass.

Proposition No. 1 – “Bonds to Replace and Improve Deteriorating Schools” – requires a 60% majority to pass.

The bond will fund new schools at Evergreen High School, Tyee High School and Pacific Middle School, as well as also funding critical improvements and emergency repairs districtwide.

Superintendent Dr. Ivan Duran released the following statement on Tuesday night, Nov. 8, 2022:

“We are grateful to Highline voters for supporting our students by providing safe and modern learning facilities at Evergreen High School, Tyee High School and Pacific Middle School, as well as providing funds for critical improvements across the district.

“We pledge to continue our record of good stewardship of your bond funds with on-time, on-budget construction projects.

“We want to thank the members of the Capital Facilities Advisory Committee (CFAC) who developed this bond package as part of their long-term facilities planning. The investment and leadership of this volunteer-led committee is key to providing our students with schools built for today’s learning and safety standards.

“I am inspired and energized by our community’s support for our students and staff. I am proud to be your superintendent. I look forward to building new schools with you and preparing your students for the future they choose.”

Gratefully,

Ivan