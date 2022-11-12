Washington State Patrol Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred on SR 167 at SW Grady Way in Renton on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at approximately 2:35 – 2:40 p.m.

As a result of the shooting, a 9-year-old boy who was in a black Dodge Durango was struck in the face and chest by a bullet. He was sent to Harborview with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene on SW Grady Way towards Carr Street in a dark blue Ford Mustang convertible with white venting on the lower portion of the windshield.

Detectives are looking for anyone who may have witnessed the shooting incident.

Troopers are also seeking anyone who may have witnessed a blue Ford Mustang driving erratically or been involved in a collision with a blue Mustang between Kent and Renton just prior to 2:40 p.m. If you have any information or video please call the Washington State Patrol. If you see the vehicle do not contact it but please call 9-1-1.

If you have photographs or video that could be helpful to the investigation please use the OR code included to send the video to detectives, please contact Washington State Petrol Detective Early at [email protected].

#Update. A 9 year old was struck in this horrific shooting and going to Harborview with life threatening injuries. Suspect vehicle is a Ford Mustang and victim vehicle is a Dodge Durango. Still gathering more details and will get them out when we have them. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) November 11, 2022