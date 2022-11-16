The Boeing Employee Model Railroad Club will hold an Open House on Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

This event will take place in the Pacific Northwest Railroad Archive building at 425 SW 153rd Street (map below).

This event is free and open to the public.

All attending will be able to see a large HO Gauge model railroad depicting a crossing of the Cascade Mountains with hills, valleys, industrial settings, towns, farms, and rivers.

More info here: http://www.pnrarchive.org/SitePages/Home.aspx

The Pacific Northwest Railroad Archive is located at 425 SW 153rd Street:

