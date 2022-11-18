Artist Naomi Benson will be leading a fall-tastic journey with found leaves at this Sunday’s (Nov. 20, 2022) free online art class.

Join us as we construct a fall-themed mandala collage. We’ll talk about some of the history behind collages as well as mandalas.

Supplies to have ready for class:

White Paper Water Brushes Paper towels Leaves: Have fun outside. Try to press leaves inside a book—the longer the better White glue



To participate log on this Sunday, Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. to

To preregister, use the same website.

The free online art classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, 4Culture, ARTSWA and the City of Burien.