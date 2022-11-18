Artist Naomi Benson will be leading a fall-tastic journey with found leaves at this Sunday’s (Nov. 20, 2022) free online art class.
Join us as we construct a fall-themed mandala collage. We’ll talk about some of the history behind collages as well as mandalas.
Supplies to have ready for class:
-
- White Paper
- Water
- Brushes
- Paper towels
- Leaves: Have fun outside. Try to press leaves inside a book—the longer the better
- White glue
To participate log on this Sunday, Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. to
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/leaf-mandala-collage-tickets-467967311827
To preregister, use the same website.
The free online art classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, 4Culture, ARTSWA and the City of Burien.