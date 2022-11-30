Burien’s Severe Weather Shelter will remain open through this Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, organizers announced Wednesday morning, Nov. 30.

“This cold, wet, and even snowy weather is sure persistent,” they said. “We will be keeping the shelter open through the weekend to keep our neighbors dry, warm, and fed.”

VOLUNTEERS/DONATIONS NEEDED

Volunteers are needed to help in the coming days, with meal prep and helping guests get settled in. Most shifts are just a few hours long, some are exclusively in the kitchen or when they are closed, if you are concerned about being around others.

“We can work with your schedule if you need to alter the times, just let us know and we’ll work with you. We are also looking for daily desserts, food and supplies.”

To Volunteer or donate, please click here, or email [email protected].

“We thank you for helping us provide a place out of the cold, wet weather for our neighbors to be during this weather. Please sign up. If you have ANY questions or would like more information, please don’t hesitate to reach out.”

To view the Activity SignUp(s), please click the link below:

Burien Severe Weather Shelter

CONTACT/ADDRESS

The Church phone number is 206-241-5520, which is a good number to call during shelter hours from 7 p.m. – 9 a.m.

