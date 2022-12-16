The Port of Seattle’s Public Art Program is seeking multiple artists or artist teams for four permanent art commissions that will be located across the C Concourse at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) as a part of the airport’s Upgrade SEA modernization.

One of the four new commissions is dedicated to an artist or team from a Pacific Northwest Indigenous community and two new commissions lead to residencies at the Pilchuck Glass School and the Museum of Glass.

“We’re very proud to be able to showcase the rich cultural tapestry of Northwest artists to visitors from around the world,” said Port of Seattle Commissioner Fred Felleman. “The new opportunities for Indigenous artists and local glass artists will not only expand our welcome mat at SEA but will also provide needed economic stimulus and career opportunities for members of our renowned art community.”

The current opportunities for acquisitions are:

Rendering credit: Miller Hull/Woods Bagot

C Concourse Mezzanine Video Wall: Five video artists or artist team will create pieces for a video screen that will be the first and last thing guests see as they enter or exit the expanded C Concourse. The screen is 36 feet wide and turns a corner for an additional 8 feet and 11 inches of width with 11 feet of height allowing for the possibility for 3D digital art design.



Rendering credit: Miller Hull/Woods Bagot

C Concourse Restroom Wall: A Pacific Northwest (WA, OR, BC, and AK) Indigenous glass and multi-disciplinary visual artist or artist team will create a highly visible piece near elevators to newly created levels and restrooms in the concourse. The selected artist or team will also be offered a residency at Pilchuck Glass School (Stanwood, WA) and the Museum of Glass (Tacoma, WA) in the summer of 2023.



Rendering credit: Miller Hull/Woods Bagot

C Concourse Lookout Deck Sculpture: One glass and multi-disciplinary artist or artist team will create a piece for a new lookout deck area on the new mezzanine level. It will be a centerpiece leading to the lookout deck and will be visible from the concourse below. The selected artist or team will also be offered a residency at Pilchuck Glass School (Stanwood, WA) and the Museum of Glass (Tacoma, WA) in the summer of 2023.

Rendering credit: Miller Hull/Woods Bagot

C Concourse Grand Staircase Panels: The centerpiece of the C Concourse expansion is the Grand Stairs at C that will invite travelers to linger to take in airfield views, music and art, or head upstairs to take advantage of retail and dining options. Three visual artists or artist teams will be commissioned to each create five panels that will sit in front of an LED light box and frame the front of 15 tables that will be located on the stairs for passengers to use.

C Concourse Expansion

“All of the commissions will be in areas of the airport that will be brand new to guests as a part of the C Concourse Expansion and are a critical way for us to rethink the airport experience by utilizing different media from glass to digital screens,” said Tommy Gregory, SEA Airport Senior Art Manager and Curator.

The C Concourse Expansion aims to elevate SEA, literally, by adding four additional floors above the existing building and raise the bar on the airport experience and sustainability. The expansion’s design is inspired by the natural landscapes of the Pacific Northwest and the energy and vibrancy of Seattle. The C Concourse Expansion rethinks the airport experience where design creates an intuitive journey, a sense of calm, and climate consciousness. This project will increase the existing 81,000-square-foot building into a beautiful 226,530-square-foot facility with a wish-list of amenities.

How to Apply

Interested parties will have until Dec. 16, 2022, to submit questions prior to submission Final deadline for submission is 4 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2022. Artwork selected will align with the Port of Seattle and SEA Airport’s desire to have art integrated into the architecture, interior, and grounds of the airport with a focus on contemporary work that engages and reflects the Northwest culture and environment as experienced by diverse cultures.

The Port has long been committed to displaying museum-caliber contemporary works from both local, national and internationally renowned artists to users of Port facilities and allocates one percent of its major capital project budget to public art. SEA became the first airport in the United States to commit to a public art program in 1968. The airport’s first pieces were purchased in 1972 and the collection contains some of the most unique and finest contemporary works in glass, sculpture, photography, painting, and sound.