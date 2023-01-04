Burien’s Environmental Science Center will be holding a Bird & Plant Walk on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, from 10 a.m. – Noon.

Take a guided walk in the park while learning about the birds and plants around you. Both have evolved together and play important roles in the health of local watersheds, as well as the mental health of people. Naturalists will share identification tips, species adaptations, and the importance of providing native habits. No prior knowledge is required. These small outings are geared towards ages 13 years and up. We’ll slowly venture throughout the park exploring the shoreline and the forest of Seahurst Park. There are some steep hills, but we’ll go at a slow pace along the forested trail and the gravel pathway.



Meet at ESC at the north end of Seahurst Park:

Follow the gravel path past the restrooms/playground. We’re on the right before the Marine Tech Center. It may take 10 or minutes to get to us, depending on parking.



Contact our Community Engagement Manager for questions at [email protected].

The Environmental Science Center is located at 2220 SW Seahurst Park Road:

